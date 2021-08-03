Dodd City events calendar

(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Dodd City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodd City:

The Shelby Ballenger Band, Rising Star in Country Music comes to Bonham. Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

The Shelby Ballenger Band Sat. Aug. 7th 8pm Powder Creek Pavilion Bonham, TX. The Shelby Ballenger Band is a look back into all of the 90’s country music that made us tap our feet to the rhythm...

The C7 Band come dance the night away. Countries finest. Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

C7 band Gracing The stage at powder Creek pavilion with their unique brand of country dance music. The “C7 Band” is the hottest Country and Classic Rock band in the area. They have played all over...

Fannin County Fair Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 700 FM 87, Bonham, TX

Come and enjoy a traditional county fair with fun for the whole family. Location:

Open Mic Night Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

Bring your talent to CAC for another fantastic Open Mic Night! Musicians, comedians, poets & story tellers welcome! Come enjoy a night of the area's finest talent. Potluck and complimentary...

Ignite the Fire 2021 Dodd City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2803 FM897, Dodd City, TX

Ignite the Fire 2021 REVIVAL ---- Speakers include: - Pastor Glenn Dyson - Pastor Saxton Odom - Pastor Dereck J. White ---- This revival was organized to bring the spark of Pentecost back in our...