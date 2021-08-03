Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City events calendar

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 5 days ago

(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Dodd City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodd City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4DXl_0bGRHC0c00

The Shelby Ballenger Band, Rising Star in Country Music comes to Bonham.

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

The Shelby Ballenger Band Sat. Aug. 7th 8pm Powder Creek Pavilion Bonham, TX. The Shelby Ballenger Band is a look back into all of the 90’s country music that made us tap our feet to the rhythm...

Learn More

The C7 Band come dance the night away. Countries finest.

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

C7 band Gracing The stage at powder Creek pavilion with their unique brand of country dance music. The “C7 Band” is the hottest Country and Classic Rock band in the area. They have played all over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qa4Bt_0bGRHC0c00

Fannin County Fair

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 700 FM 87, Bonham, TX

Come and enjoy a traditional county fair with fun for the whole family. Location:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HyRG_0bGRHC0c00

Open Mic Night

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

Bring your talent to CAC for another fantastic Open Mic Night! Musicians, comedians, poets & story tellers welcome! Come enjoy a night of the area's finest talent. Potluck and complimentary...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSs3J_0bGRHC0c00

Ignite the Fire 2021

Dodd City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2803 FM897, Dodd City, TX

Ignite the Fire 2021 REVIVAL ---- Speakers include: - Pastor Glenn Dyson - Pastor Saxton Odom - Pastor Dereck J. White ---- This revival was organized to bring the spark of Pentecost back in our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
15
Followers
182
Post
784
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonham, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Dodd City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Live Events#Rock Band#Country Dance#County Fairs#Tx Come#Cac#Pentecost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy