All weapon locations in Death’s Door

Once you find all three Great Souls in Death’s Door, you’ll be able to open the door and discover what’s beyond the summit. There are multiple big boss fights waiting for you at the end, so we’re going to cover them all — and I highly recommend you take some steps to make yourself stronger. Before entering the Death’s Door, you’ll want to track down all the shrines to fully upgrade your vitality. It also helps to re-explore all the areas you’ve already been through with your new powers. You’ll be able to find tons of easy Mass of Soul Energy orbs — upgrade your strength first, then Dexterity and Speed to make fighting bosses easier.