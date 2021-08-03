Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All weapon locations in Death’s Door

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the charmingly dark world of Death’s Door, you take on the role of a crow just trying to do their job. That job, as it turns out, just so happens to be collecting souls and escorting them to the afterlife, whether they like it or not. While business has been slow, your adventure begins when you’re tasked with recovering something called a Giant Soul. Like most games, this seems like a simple task at first but quickly evolves into a dangerous adventure that will put all your skills to the test.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan Souls#The Hall Of Doors#Discarded Umbrella#Commission#Backtrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Death's Door Tops 100,000 Players in 1 Week - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve announced the action adventure game, Death's Door, has surpassed 100,000 players in its first week. Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death—where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.
Video GamesIGN

Secret Ending: How to Get the True Ending in Death's Door

This page is part of IGN’s Death’s Door Wiki guide and details a complete step-by-step walkthrough of everything you need to know about unlocking the true secret ending in Death’s Door. Before you can go unlocking the secret ending, though, you will need to first beat the game. So you...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

All Bounty Board Locations In Fortnite

Spice things up mid-game and take on a contract. The Bounty feature was only introduced in Fortnite back in December 2020 and seemed more like a way to shoehorn in a feature that had become popular in other Battle Royale games. Bounties are prominent in Warzone where they feature frequently all over the map, that's not quite how it works in Fortnite though.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Destiny 2 July 30 Week Xur Location, Weapons, and Armors

What is Xur offering this week? If you played Destiny 2 , you know Xur offers lots of cool exotics. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower Hangar. Xur’s inventory for the week of July 30 consists of the following:. Telesto, Exotic Fusion Rifle: 29 Legendary Shards. Claws...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Creature Keeper Location in Sims 4 Cottage Living

Loads of quirky new characters have been added to The Sims 4 with the Cottage Living expansion, but the Creature Keeper is one of the most useful. He is the character who you buy clothes for your animals from. Therefore, since that's one of the main features of the expansion, you're going to want to find him.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: How To Beat The Final Bosses | End-Game Guide

Once you find all three Great Souls in Death’s Door, you’ll be able to open the door and discover what’s beyond the summit. There are multiple big boss fights waiting for you at the end, so we’re going to cover them all — and I highly recommend you take some steps to make yourself stronger. Before entering the Death’s Door, you’ll want to track down all the shrines to fully upgrade your vitality. It also helps to re-explore all the areas you’ve already been through with your new powers. You’ll be able to find tons of easy Mass of Soul Energy orbs — upgrade your strength first, then Dexterity and Speed to make fighting bosses easier.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Time-looping murder mystery The Forgotten City is out today

The Forgotten City is a murder mystery for an entire city: when one person sins, in this ancient Roman town, everybody dies. And it's out today, if you want that weight on your shoulders. When one sin has such intense and irreversible consequences—for everyone other than the player safe in...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Stardew Valley And Death's Door: Listening To Games That Take Their Jobs Seriously

I write for Game Informer. It’s a simple sentence, but I’m still wrapping my brain around it. Go back a few years and I would have laughed in your face if you had told me, sitting in my cubicle plastered with video game posters, this is where I would be today. Fittingly, it’s a video game that is helping me get used to my new position, the same way it was a video game that helped me start the journey towards it.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Death's Door Success Has Met Developers 'Wildest Expectations' - News

Acid Nerve released their The Legend of Zelda inspired dungeon crawling action-adventure game, Death's Door, last month to great success with it topping 100,000 players in one week. David Fenn, who is one of two developers at UK-based Acid Nerve, in an interview with 9news has said the success of...
Video GamesMichigan Daily

Fighting against your death in ‘Death’s Door’

If you’re like me and the very concept of death and nothingness terrifies you to your core, then video games have probably earned a special place in your life. Death in a video game is far from the permanent nonexistence we face in reality; the life counter goes down by one and you respawn, ready and raring to try again. While this concept is vital to video games, it’s rarely touched on in any meaningful way, something that “Death’s Door” developer Acid Nerve yearns to change.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: How To Enter Sewer Grates / Lock Circles | Secret Traversal Guide

Death’s Door has a Metroidvania-lite structure. You’re always on a linear quest, but you’ll gain new spells as you progress that open more areas of the game for you to explore. You’ll have to obtain these spells by completing nonlinear dungeons, but there’s one obstacle you can use right from the start of the game. You can’t set fires, or blow open walls, or hookshot to anchors until you’ve unlocked those powers. But you can enter Sewer Grates when you first encounter them. You might just never know how.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: DEATH'S DOOR is a Perfect Game

Death’s Door is an action adventure game from Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital that sees players taking on the role of a crow who reaps souls. The game is available now on PC and Xbox for $19.99 and thanks to Devolver Digital, I’ve had a review copy to play on PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy