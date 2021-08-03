Cancel
Cambridge, NE

Cambridge calendar: Coming events

Cambridge News Alert
 5 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

Heritage Days Celebration

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 402 Norris Ave Suite 320, McCook, NE

Last Weekend in September - Our largest annual celebration features park activities for the whole family, live entertainment and the Heritage Days Parade. 9am-6pm.

Ribbon Cutting & Open House

Arapahoe, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 406 Nebraska Ave, Arapahoe, NE

Celebrate your newly renovated library during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1PM with Open House to follow until 4PM. All are welcome for self-guided tours and a slide show presentation in the new...

Welcome to Medicare

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Medicare can be a complicated topic. Worst yet, there is a lot of misinformation that can lead to decisions that may result in penalty and a delay of benefits. To avoid mistakes, you are invited...

Frontier County Fair

Stockville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Stockville, NE

The 2021 Frontier County Fair will be packed with fun events for the entire family.

Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

The local Salvation Army chapter and local agencies will be at McCook Christian Church from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 4 for our annual backpack giveaway and resource fair. Families with...

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

