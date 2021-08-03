Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CA

Stratford events calendar

Posted by 
Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Stratford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD89Q_0bGRH8Yx00

Humboldt’s Finest Day

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 338 W D St, Lemoore, CA

Buy any Humboldt’s Finest product, get a gram of flower for a penny

Learn More

Grandma Baker’s Day

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 338 W D St, Lemoore, CA

Buy any 100mg edible, get a Grandma Baker’s Toklas Caramel for a penny

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pFue_0bGRH8Yx00

Beginner's Handgun Course

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 23310 Elgin Ave, Lemoore, CA

Course designed for those interested in handgun shooting, but have little to no experience. All equipment, handgun, and ammunition are provided for this course. You will conclude this course with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oplXB_0bGRH8Yx00

Surf Ranch Pro - World Surf League

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 18556 Jackson Ave, Lemoore, CA

(All Day) (GMT-07:00) i View in my timeSurf Ranch, Lemoore, California, United States of America

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12T9u3_0bGRH8Yx00

Poetry & Reason (Spoken Word) Come Out & Join Us

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 219 E St., Lemoore, CA 93245

Looking for good drinks with good vibes? Come to the Skye Lounge this August 14 from 6PM to 7PM for our poetry event. This a 21 & up event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
20
Followers
174
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CA
State
California State
City
Lemoore, CA
Lemoore, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy