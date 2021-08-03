Dodson events coming up
(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodson:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 402 4th St, Jonesboro, LA
Heritage Quilt Guild of Jonesboro Events Browse Heritage Quilt Guild of Jonesboro events any way you prefer. Use the map, view the events in a list, or on the events calendar by month. Share these...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Yoga Classes in Haskell Hall every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 101 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA
Let’s Connect. path path path path path path path path Meet our Ambassador, Rachel Cooper! What is my proudest accomplishment? Definitely my 3 kids. Austin, Andrew, and Catherine. What is my...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA
Kids Camera Camp with photographer Bette Kauffman of Edge & Essence Photography
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
In Choir Room at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays.
Comments / 0