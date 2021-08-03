Cancel
Dodson, LA

Dodson events coming up

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 5 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodson:

Heritage Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting

Jonesboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 402 4th St, Jonesboro, LA

Heritage Quilt Guild of Jonesboro Events Browse Heritage Quilt Guild of Jonesboro events any way you prefer. Use the map, view the events in a list, or on the events calendar by month. Share these...

Yoga Class

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Yoga Classes in Haskell Hall every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA

Let’s Connect. path path path path path path path path Meet our Ambassador, Rachel Cooper! What is my proudest accomplishment? Definitely my 3 kids. Austin, Andrew, and Catherine. What is my...

Kids Camera Camp

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Kids Camera Camp with photographer Bette Kauffman of Edge & Essence Photography

Choir Practice

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

In Choir Room at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays.

Learn More

Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

