Presque Isle, MI

Coming soon: Presque Isle events

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are coming to Presque Isle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presque Isle area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiwQE_0bGRH5um00

Alpena Farmers Market

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1302 S State Ave, Alpena, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours : May 29, 2021 - October 23, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Location:Mich-e-ke-wis Park, 1302 State Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjJYo_0bGRH5um00

Troy Graham

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 N 2nd Ave, Alpena, MI

Troy Graham and Colton Ort duo playing original folk, old-time, Irish and blues music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eghuj_0bGRH5um00

Pin-Ups On Tour: Operation Alpena

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 Connon St., Alpena, MI 49707

We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Post 2496 in Alpena, MI!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTnso_0bGRH5um00

Alpena, MI 3 Hour Clinics

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI

Level: Intermediate 3.0-4.0 Lead Pro: DJ Howard Dates/Times: August 30, 2021 PM Session II: Mastering the Midcourt 1:00pm-4:00pm August 31, 2021 AM Session I: Dinking 9:00am-12:00pm PM Session II...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAQkH_0bGRH5um00

Community Town Hall Meeting

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3303 S 3rd Ave, Alpena, MI

Join APS Superintendent David Rabbideau for an engaging and interactive evening of dialogue for members of the Alpena Community and School District. Topics of focus will be those that have been...

