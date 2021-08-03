Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

What’s up Springer: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdNG7_0bGRH39K00

Gate City Comedy w/ Brad Wenzel & Jordan Doll

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Brad Wenzel is most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reXxk_0bGRH39K00

Raton, NM Appleseed Aug 14-15 - UnKnown Distance – Coors Range

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34025 US-64, Raton, NM

This is an Advanced UnKnown Distance event. Previous Appleseed attendance is required. Imagine yourself in wild high mountain country near Raton, New Mexico, where the bright starry nights look...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4CNN_0bGRH39K00

Farmers’ Market

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: Jae Lesley Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyHBz_0bGRH39K00

Raft and Ride New Mexico

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Beat the heat in the mountains, white water rafting, horse back riding, hiking, biking and golfing in the rocky mountains of New Mexico.Watch this video of all the fun you can have in Angel Fire...

Learn More

Cool Summer Nights

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Katy P & The Business Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
8
Followers
152
Post
596
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
City
Raton, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Horse#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

What’s up Atlanta: Local events calendar

1. HENNY & HAMBURGERS 2021: The Ultimate Food Festival w/ A Twist (Atlanta); 2. Become A Home Based Travel Agent (Atlanta, GA -Super Saturday); 3. Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion; 4. Sunday Scrubs: Volunteering Opportunity; 5. FDHA Midday Power Hour -Immunizations;

Comments / 0

Community Policy