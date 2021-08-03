What’s up Springer: Local events calendar

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:

Gate City Comedy w/ Brad Wenzel & Jordan Doll Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Brad Wenzel is most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the...

Raton, NM Appleseed Aug 14-15 - UnKnown Distance – Coors Range Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34025 US-64, Raton, NM

This is an Advanced UnKnown Distance event. Previous Appleseed attendance is required. Imagine yourself in wild high mountain country near Raton, New Mexico, where the bright starry nights look...

Farmers’ Market Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: Jae Lesley Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Raft and Ride New Mexico Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Beat the heat in the mountains, white water rafting, horse back riding, hiking, biking and golfing in the rocky mountains of New Mexico.Watch this video of all the fun you can have in Angel Fire...

Cool Summer Nights Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Katy P & The Business Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music...