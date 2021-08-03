Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talkeetna News Flash

Live events Talkeetna — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Talkeetna News Flash
Talkeetna News Flash
 5 days ago

(TALKEETNA, AK) Live events are coming to Talkeetna.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Talkeetna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uz99S_0bGRH0V900

Back to School Family Clinic - Talkeetna

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 34300 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Getting ready for the school year to start can be a busy time with a long to-do list. Sunshine wants to make it easier for you to get it all done. We are hosting Back to School Family Clinic Event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2tdZ_0bGRH0V900

Bun to Bun Runs

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Description: 25K and 5K on trails of moderate difficulty. The 25k and relay is a trail course and is often muddy and slick in the fall. Terrain varies from 4 wheeler trails to single track and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IteU_0bGRH0V900

USAG AK Married Couples Strong Bonds

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23601 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Strong Bonds Married Couples Training. Must be active duty from Fort Wainwright. Register @: https:// wbr span ems.strongbonds. wbr span org/ wbr span eventregistratio wbr span n/ wbr span...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzxv_0bGRH0V900

Unknowns Live

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 59429 S Parks Hwy, Willow, AK

Come and hear the best original rock and blues band in Alaska for the first time at the legendary Sheep Creek Lodge! You may also like the following events from Unknowns

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kr51D_0bGRH0V900

Archangel Marathon

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

See what splits you need to run for hundreds of different marathons - adjusted for the specific terrain of each marathon, your goal time and pacing strategies. Create and Order your Waterproof...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Talkeetna News Flash

Talkeetna News Flash

Talkeetna, AK
5
Followers
34
Post
210
Views
ABOUT

With Talkeetna News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alaska#Talkeetna#Wbr Span Org Wbr#Eventregistratio Wbr#N Wbr
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy