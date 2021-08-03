Live events Talkeetna — what’s coming up

(TALKEETNA, AK) Live events are coming to Talkeetna.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Talkeetna area:

Back to School Family Clinic - Talkeetna Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 34300 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Getting ready for the school year to start can be a busy time with a long to-do list. Sunshine wants to make it easier for you to get it all done. We are hosting Back to School Family Clinic Event...

Bun to Bun Runs Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Description: 25K and 5K on trails of moderate difficulty. The 25k and relay is a trail course and is often muddy and slick in the fall. Terrain varies from 4 wheeler trails to single track and...

USAG AK Married Couples Strong Bonds Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23601 Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK

Strong Bonds Married Couples Training. Must be active duty from Fort Wainwright. Register @: https:// wbr span ems.strongbonds. wbr span org/ wbr span eventregistratio wbr span n/ wbr span...

Unknowns Live Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 59429 S Parks Hwy, Willow, AK

Come and hear the best original rock and blues band in Alaska for the first time at the legendary Sheep Creek Lodge!

Archangel Marathon Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

See what splits you need to run for hundreds of different marathons - adjusted for the specific terrain of each marathon, your goal time and pacing strategies. Create and Order your Waterproof...