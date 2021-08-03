Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Live events coming up in Hartfield

Hartfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Hartfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfiHg_0bGRGmPb00

Luau & Pig Roast

Dutton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

Celebrate Summer at our 1st annual Rockin\' Luau & Pig Roast Get Greeted with a Hawaiian lei to start the day to compliment your best Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt Tropical Drink Specials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMKYq_0bGRGmPb00

Wings, Wheels and Keels Festival

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 310 Plainview Rd, Topping, VA

The 26th Annual Wings, Wheels and Keels festival features antique cars, boats and airplanes plus fire apparatus, tractors and engines held at the Hummel Airfield in Topping, VA. If you like speed...

VAHS Northern Neck-Middle Peninsula Chapter Meeting

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 310 Plainview Rd, Topping, VA

Health concerns can cause plans to change, please be sure to check with the chapter before the meeting to confirm dates. Meetings are held the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Pilot House...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T4Aq_0bGRGmPb00

Church Golf Outing

Hartfield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6198 Stormont Rd, Hartfield, VA

Church Golf Outing You are invited to a Church Golf Outing on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021. Any golfers are welcome regardless of skill level. We will be golfing in the historic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scyBO_0bGRGmPb00

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground

Topping, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3701 Greys Point Rd, Topping, VA

Baldy Mcgregor at Grey's Point Campground at Grey's Point Camp, White Stone, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Hartfield, VA
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

