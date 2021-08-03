Melcher-Dallas events coming up

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Live events are coming to Melcher-Dallas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Melcher-Dallas area:

Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament Knoxville, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 624 North Lincoln Street, Knoxville, IA 50138

Join us in Knoxville for our annual Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament on Friday, August 13, presented by Slick Woody's Cornhole Co.

Jr Fan Club presented by Josh Hegwood Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Party will be located at Dyer Hudson Hall. All attendees need to send an RSVP to Kendra at KendraJ@Knoxvilleraceway.com.

Vintage & Boho Bazaar Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Welcome to Knoxville, Iowa! Curious Rebellion Vintage is a curated shop of vintage, boho, retro and curiosities! We'll be opening our doors to you August 13 & 14th! Friday 12 to 5 Saturday 12 to 5...

Third Annual SOHF Ranger Ride and Poker Run Melcher-Dallas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E Center St, Melcher-Dallas, IA

The Second Annual SOHF Ranger Ride and Poker Run is slated for Saturday, August 28, 2021. Registration starts at 10 am and we plan to hit the road at 11 am as we tour Southern Marion County. Come...

knoxville raceway tickets Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Contact Us. Suit Suites are available for rental on an annual basis only. The inaugural season of SRX Racing comes to Knoxville Raceway on Jun... e 19! Buy your tickets today here: bit.ly/2Koe7A9...