Chicago, IL

Former Ald. Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno pleads guilty in DUI case

By Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Former Chicago alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on July 16, 2021. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

Former Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno on Tuesday pleaded guilty to DUI and speeding after being charged late last year with drunkenly crashing into several cars on a posh Gold Coast street.

As part of the plea agreement, Moreno must undergo 18 months of court supervision and do 125 hours of community service, Cook County Judge Jill Rose Quinn said in a videoconferenced traffic court hearing.

Moreno and his attorney noted in court that he has completed intensive rehab treatment since the crash.

“I did have some personal struggles that I ended up taking head-on ... amongst many things, completing a very intensive program that changed my life,” Moreno said in court. “I hope to help others in similar situations and (move) on, for my family and myself.”

The plea resolves his second and final outstanding court case. Moreno last month pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and giving a false report to authorities in a separate criminal case alleging he loaned his Audi to a woman he was dating and then reported it stolen.

In exchange for that plea, Moreno was given “second-chance” probation, a program for first-time offenders.

The DUI case dates to late December 2020. Moreno crashed into several cars in the 1200 block of North Astor Street, then turned onto Division Street and crashed into a tree, Assistant State’s Attorney Kiran Gupta said Tuesday. Officers found him trying to accelerate into the tree; his blood alcohol content was .332 — far above the legal limit, Gupta said.

In addition to the supervision and community service, Moreno must participate in a victim-impact panel and pay fees and assessments.

Quinn ended the hearing with words of encouragement for the former alderman.

“Sobriety’s not easy, but you have the tools now to avoid this kind of thing in the future,” she said.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

