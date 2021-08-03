Osborne events calendar

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Osborne area:

Adams Apple Festival Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

The Adams Apple festival will be held at the Lucas City Park with events throughout the day including a 5k Color Run, Parade, Craft Booths, Food Vendors, Kids Tractor Pull, Scavenger Hunt, Bingo...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Adult Range Schools- Midgrass Tipton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 655 Solomon Ln, Tipton, KS

Topics Plant identification and grassland ecology Kansas Rangelands: Being Prepared, using adaptive management to be ready for whatever comes your way! Interactive Ecology…Know your plants Reclaim...

Rooks County Free Fair Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 918 S Elm St, Stockton, KS

The Rooks County Free Fair, the “Fair of Champions”, is one of the longest-running county fairs in the state of Kansas. Running for nearly 140 years, the fair always features the best of...

Pineapple Quilt Class Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Come join Connie Haselhorst on August 28th for a fun day of sewing! You pick out the fabric and the entire quilt will be cut out for you. Just bring your machine, sewing essentials and sit down...