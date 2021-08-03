Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Fairchild calendar: Events coming up

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 5 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairchild:

Community Night Out

Augusta, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 745 Industrial Dr, Augusta, WI

Enjoy live music by Birdie and the Big Racket, food, carnival games with prizes, and activities for the whole family! The Lions Club will be selling walking tacos and beverages. Attendees may...

2021 Poker Run (One Day Only)

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: W15525 US-10, Fairchild, WI

We made the decision to hold a one-day only Poker Run on Saturday, August 21. The run will begin at 9 am and poker run sheets will be available at the stops or online. There will be approximately...

Kelsey Miles at Fairchild Barrel Inn

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: W12751 US HWY 10, Fairchild, WI

Explore all upcoming vocalist events in Fairchild, Wisconsin, find information & tickets for upcoming vocalist events happening in Fairchild, Wisconsin.

Teen Yard Games

Augusta, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 N Stone St, Augusta, WI

Teens ages 12-18 are invited to join us for games like jumbo yard Yahtzee, Battleship, Frisbee Golf and more in this free outdoor library event. Register at bit.ly/

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally

Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: W15525 US-10, Fairchild, WI

Buffalo Rive Rock Rally is on Facebook. To connect with Buffalo Rive Rock Rally, join Facebook today.

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild, WI
With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

