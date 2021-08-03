Hill City calendar: What's coming up

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hill City:

Arts & Crafts Fair Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Crafters – there’s still time to register for the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair! Clink on link below to download a Crafter Application. Application

6th Annual 5k Run & 2 Mile Fun Walk Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Crafters – there’s still time to register for the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair! Clink on link below to download a Crafter Application. Application

{Sip of Summer} PATIO PARTY WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16079 M Road, WaKeeney, KS

Join us for our 1st Annual {Sip of Summer} PATIO PARTY! We are so excited to have Ryan Sultzer with Smokin Co BBQ back @ Shiloh Vineyard! He will be serving up his Award-Winning BBQ...sure to make...

Let's Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop Quinter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Main St, Quinter, KS

Lets Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop . Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Gove., Lets get digging beginner genealogy workshop

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.