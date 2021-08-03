Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hill City, KS

Hill City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Hill City Digest
Hill City Digest
 5 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnz0Z_0bGRG7VB00

Arts & Crafts Fair

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Crafters – there’s still time to register for the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair! Clink on link below to download a Crafter Application. Application

Learn More

6th Annual 5k Run & 2 Mile Fun Walk

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Crafters – there’s still time to register for the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair! Clink on link below to download a Crafter Application. Application

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zNEF_0bGRG7VB00

{Sip of Summer} PATIO PARTY

WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16079 M Road, WaKeeney, KS

Join us for our 1st Annual {Sip of Summer} PATIO PARTY! We are so excited to have Ryan Sultzer with Smokin Co BBQ back @ Shiloh Vineyard! He will be serving up his Award-Winning BBQ...sure to make...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGJUt_0bGRG7VB00

Let's Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop

Quinter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Main St, Quinter, KS

Lets Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop . Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Gove., Lets get digging beginner genealogy workshop

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ada4r_0bGRG7VB00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT

Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hill City Digest

Hill City Digest

Hill City, KS
4
Followers
154
Post
437
Views
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Quinter, KS
City
Hill City, KS
City
Wakeeney, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Genealogy#Ks Join#Smokin Co Bbq#Gove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy