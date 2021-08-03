Events on the Lodge Grass calendar

(LODGE GRASS, MT) Lodge Grass is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lodge Grass area:

TRVCC Cowboy-Way Mini Triathlon/Dualathon Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 619 Main St, Ranchester, WY

A fun day of physical challenges & so much more, just like the Cowboy-Way. You can compete as an individual or as a relay team. For the beginner to advanced athletes. First wave of swimmers will...

Jerry Small “King of the Cowboys” Memorial Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Timed event challenge featuring tie down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. There will also be a youth dummy roping with added prizes and cash!

Crow Fair Pow Wow 2021 Crow Agency, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 20-22, 2021 Golden Age Men & Women Adult Men & Women Teen Boys Teen Girls Tiny Tots General Inquiries Send Direct Message via Facebook: Crow Fair Powwow 2021 Vendors interested in selling...

20th Anniversary Celebration & 2021 Annual Roundup Barbeque Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8420 US-14, Ranchester, WY

The Board & Staff of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, along with our hosts at the Padlock Ranch, invite you to join us in celebrating 20 years and over 285,000 conserved acres during our...

Big Horn County Youth Fair Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 118 Sawyer Loop, Hardin, MT

Since 1955, The Big Horn County Fair is a week of festivities on the County Fair Grounds, located in Basin, Wyoming. You can find Pet and Livestock Shows, Culinary Art and Crafts, Music Concerts...