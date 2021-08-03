Franklin calendar: What's coming up

(FRANKLIN, VT) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

Saturday Night Live Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us in the beautiful Bay Park for a night of music, food, and fun! Music brought to you by the Phil Abair Band and Bon / FireVT an AC/DC tribute band. Food vendors and a beer tent will make...

Franklin County Field Days Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: Airport Rd, Swanton, VT

A Vermont Tradition It's that time of year again when Franklin County Field Days opens for the 4 best days of summer. Come and enjoy agriculture, track events, amusement rides, and a wide range of...

Adult Craft Night - Paint Pouring Fairfield, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 164 Park St, Fairfield, VT

Join us on our patio for our craft night for adults! With summer here, we are excited for an opportunity to gather together outside. This simple and creative painting method is great for any skill...

Building Pasture Resilience During Drought & Other Unpredictable Conditions Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 336 Emch Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

Join grazing consultant Sarah Flack and organic dairy farmers at Stony Pond Farm, Tyler and Melanie Webb, to discuss building pasture management resilience during drought and other unpredictable...

Summer Sounds Concert: the Oleo Romeos Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 243 Gore Rd, Highgate Center, VT

Drummac Septic Service continues the 30th year of Summer Sounds concerts at home in Highgate with the always tasteless Oleo Romeos on the new stage on the Highgate Arena lawn on Sunday evening at...