Northern Kentucky University to require masks indoors

By Web Staff
 5 days ago
Northern Kentucky University announced Tuesday morning that masks are required indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The indoor masking requirement will become effective Wednesday, August 4.

Unfortunately, the risk of infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 is very high in our region and we must take steps to protect our campus community. Face masks have proven highly effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

NKU will provide reusable masks to all faculty, staff, and students. Limited quantities of disposable masks may be available at the Welcome Center, Student Union and University Center Information Desks, Steely Library Distribution Desk, and Campus Recreation during normal business hours.

The university will offer free vaccines at their Health, Counseling and Wellness office. Kentucky residency is not required. Call 859-572-5650 or email hcsw@nku.edu for an appointment.

For more information on NKU's mask policy click here .

