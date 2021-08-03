What’s up Kenmare: Local events calendar

(KENMARE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Kenmare calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kenmare area:

August Meeting Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for our monthly Commercial Club meeting. We will be talking about the Wine Walk and Crazy Days and fall events coming up!

Wine Walk — Visit Stanley Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Stroll down Main Street and visit participating businesses. Shop while you taste different wines paired with appetizers & desserts! Raffle ticket for baskets with amazing prizes will be for sale...

Third Thursday @ the Market! Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Stanley, ND

Third Thursdays @ the Market with Special Events and FOOD! More info to come! The Market is held rain or shine in the City Park and is open to any non-commercial vendors, food or non-food. The...