Kenmare, ND

What’s up Kenmare: Local events calendar

Kenmare News Flash
 5 days ago

(KENMARE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Kenmare calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kenmare area:

August Meeting

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for our monthly Commercial Club meeting. We will be talking about the Wine Walk and Crazy Days and fall events coming up!

Wine Walk — Visit Stanley

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Stroll down Main Street and visit participating businesses. Shop while you taste different wines paired with appetizers & desserts! Raffle ticket for baskets with amazing prizes will be for sale...

Third Thursday @ the Market!

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Stanley, ND

Third Thursdays @ the Market with Special Events and FOOD! More info to come! The Market is held rain or shine in the City Park and is open to any non-commercial vendors, food or non-food. The...

Kenmare, ND
With Kenmare News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

