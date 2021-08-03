Cancel
Washington, KS

Washington calendar: What's coming up

Washington Today
Washington Today
 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgD6v_0bGRFzbb00

Pony Express Half Marathon & 5K

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

span Upcoming Half Marathons within 25 miles of Marysville, KS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSgZq_0bGRFzbb00

Hearts 'N Things Bazaar & Auction

Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Washington, KS

First Sunday - All proceeds benefit the Washington County Hospital. Bazaar opens 1 p.m., auction begins at 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtCBg_0bGRFzbb00

Hollenberg Pony Express Festival

Hanover, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Enjoy family friendly games and demonstrations of period skills and crafts. Demonstrators include rope makers, blacksmiths, candle makers, hide tanners, a cooper making buckets, a miller grinding...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehL8d_0bGRFzbb00

Tractors & Treasures - Flea Market

Steele City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Antique Tractor Pull, Tractor Drive, Old Farm Machinery Show and Tours of Historical Buildings. Living History with blacksmithing, working saw & shingles mill and Flea Market. Live Music and Food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hkGz_0bGRFzbb00

Local Architecture presentation by Liz Kowalchuk

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 N 8th St, Marysville, KS

Sunday August 8th-2pm-Marysville Convention & Tourism is hosting a presentation by University of Kansas professor Liz Kowalchuk on Kansas' Local Architecture at Marysville City Hall. The event is...

ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

