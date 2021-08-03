Washington calendar: What's coming up

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:

Pony Express Half Marathon & 5K Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

span Upcoming Half Marathons within 25 miles of Marysville, KS

Hearts 'N Things Bazaar & Auction Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Washington, KS

First Sunday - All proceeds benefit the Washington County Hospital. Bazaar opens 1 p.m., auction begins at 2 p.m.

Hollenberg Pony Express Festival Hanover, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Enjoy family friendly games and demonstrations of period skills and crafts. Demonstrators include rope makers, blacksmiths, candle makers, hide tanners, a cooper making buckets, a miller grinding...

Tractors & Treasures - Flea Market Steele City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Antique Tractor Pull, Tractor Drive, Old Farm Machinery Show and Tours of Historical Buildings. Living History with blacksmithing, working saw & shingles mill and Flea Market. Live Music and Food...

Local Architecture presentation by Liz Kowalchuk Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 N 8th St, Marysville, KS

Sunday August 8th-2pm-Marysville Convention & Tourism is hosting a presentation by University of Kansas professor Liz Kowalchuk on Kansas' Local Architecture at Marysville City Hall. The event is...