Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

COVID In Florida: Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record

By Ted Scouten
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecGzB_0bGRFyis00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates just as the state once again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

During an event at Shark Valley in the Everglades, DeSantis gave a reporter a terse response when he was asked about seven children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with COVID, two in the ICU. The question was could masks have helped?

“You’re blaming the kids saying they weren’t wearing masks so they’re in the ICU.  With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being hospitalized,” said DeSantis.

He never did give his thoughts on whether he thought masks would have helped.

“This has been a really negative thing throughout this whole thing, with some of these, quote, experts, some of the media, somebody can contract a highly transmissible airborne virus and they’re viewed as having done something wrong. That’s just not the way you do it,” he added.

This comes after DeSantis banned all school districts in the state from imposing mask mandates saying he wants to let parents to decide whether children will masks in schools. His Executive Order also empowers the state to deny funding to any districts that don’t comply.

The governor also touted hospitalizations being lower than they were last summer, but acknowledged they’ve been going up, and he’s watching emergency room visits.

“We follow that very closely. It went up sharply during most of July, towards the end of last month, it started to stabilize. We’ve basically been plateau, so we’re looking to see that roll over, and when that rolls over, I think you’re doing to see some of the other indicators roll over as well.”

WATCH: DeSantis answers reporter questions on COVID

The Governor’s news conference comes as Florida hits a new high for COVID patients in the hospital.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says there are more than 11,500 COVID patients in Florida hospitals right now, that’s up from Sunday’s high of 10,207.

Jackson Health System reported a COVID high of 485 patients in July of last year, compared to 244 now, up from 200 last week.

At Baptist Health, they had a COVID high last July of 831. Right now, there are 736, that’s up 100% from 2 weeks ago.

Dr. Aharon Sareli is the Chief of Critical Care at Memorial Healthcare System. He’s says this could be the biggest surge yet.

“We’re definitely seeing a massive surge of COVID patients. This is the largest surge we’ve seen in Florida,” Dr. Sareli said.

He said Memorial Healthcare System had a COVID high in July of 2020 of 673, now there are 525 COVID patients, up from 300 two weeks ago. And the patients are getting younger, some in their 20’s.

“We’re seeing some of those patients deteriorating and becoming critically ill and into our intensive care unit. Unfortunately. we’re seeing some of those young patients dying in our ICU’s,” he said.

DeSantis insists the current spike in cases is seasonal as Floridians spend more time indoors escaping the summer heat and humidity.

With the much more contagious Delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June. About 2,400 patients are now in intensive care.

DeSantis credited his response to COVID, which has focused on vaccinating seniors and nursing home residents, for the fact that fewer Floridians are dying now than last August. A year ago, Florida was averaging about 180 COVID deaths per day during an early August spike, but last week averaged about 55 per day.

“Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality that you did year-over-year,” he said. “Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”

He also spoke about the “media hysteria” of on the record hospitalizations which he thinks will cause people who might be suffering from a heart attack or stroke to avoid going to an emergency room for fear of being infected, as statistics show happened last year.

“People were having heart attacks at home because either they thought there was not enough room at the hospital or get COVID and die,” he said.

Hospitals around the state report putting emergency room patients in beds in hallways and are documenting a noticeable drop in the age of patients. Some hospitals are again banning visitors or postponing elective surgeries.

Comments / 170

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Covid#Cbsmiami#Icu#Jackson Health System#Baptist Health#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Florida StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Florida

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Florida StateFirst Coast News

Here's what happens if State of Emergency is declared in Florida

A Jacksonville doctor has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a State of Emergency to help fight the drastic rise in hospitalizations due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Florida. While there's no indication that he'll do it, here's what could happen if the governor issued another State of Emergency.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails behind Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in new poll after his standing takes a hit amid state's COVID surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his popularity slip with voters in his own state and now trails Democratic challenger Rep. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll. DeSantis had seen his national profile and popularity balloon during the COVID-19 crisis to the point where he has been touted as the best hope for Republicans to retake the White House in 2024.
Florida Statewuft.org

Gainesville Might Become First Florida City To Sue Governor, State Attorney Over ‘Anti-Riot’ Law

The Gainesville City Commission will vote Thursday on whether or not to authorize the city to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody over HB 1. DeSantis signed “The Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” into law on April 19, calling it the “strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.”
Posted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida mayors defy DeSantis with mask, vaccine mandates

MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to soar, two Florida mayors are announcing mask and vaccine mandates and defying the governor who is firmly opposed to any pandemic restrictions. Masks will again be required at indoor county facilities in Florida’s populous Miami-Dade following new federal guidance recommending that even...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Alarming Warning

This week, six states saw a 400% increase in COVID cases, as the Delta variant proves, in the words of the CDC, as contagious as chickenpox and 100 million Americans have yet to be vaccinated. Concerned for your staying alive, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound the alarm. Read on for six pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida StateCBS News

Ex-Miami Beach mayor criticizes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 response

Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a law prohibiting companies from mandating vaccines as a prerequisite for service. In an op-ed for the Miami Herald, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said DeSantis was putting people and the cruise industry in jeopardy. Levine, the CEO of Royal Media Partners, joins CBSN AM to discuss.
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.

Comments / 170

Community Policy