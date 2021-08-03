Cancel
Dennis, MS

Coming soon: Dennis events

Dennis Journal
(DENNIS, MS) Live events are coming to Dennis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158HBY_0bGRFxq900

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library

Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.

Peppa on the Farm- Fall Pageant

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

It’s going to be a fun filled day of pageantry👑

Pickwick Lake Final Division Tournament for 2021

Iuka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 613 Co Rd 321, Iuka, MS

Pickwick Lake Final Division Tournament for 2021 at J. P. Coleman State Park, Iuka, MS, Iuka, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 05:30 am to 03:00 pm

Wheels of Northeast Mississippi Car Club Car Show

Iuka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Wheels of Northeast Mississippi Car Club presents their 33rd Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Iuka, Mississippi. Cars - Trucks - Motorcycles For more information, click to...

New Student Orientation Fall 2021

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Cunningham Blvd, Booneville, MS

University of Mississippi Booneville Fall 2021 New Student Orientation New students coming into UM Booneville as of Fall 2021 need to attend new student orientation. We will assist students with...

