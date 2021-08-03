Coming soon: Midville events

(MIDVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Midville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midville:

Kayaking the Mill Pond of Twin City,Ga Twin City, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 371 George L Smith State Park Rd, Twin City, GA

——COVID CAUTIOUS EVENT——- Important info for the event! PLEASE READ!!!!! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 ✅3 hour guided tour(all gear included) ✅IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN KAYAK PLEASE CONTACT ME...

RTCA Varsity Football @ TJA Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2264 US-1, Louisville, GA

The Thomas Jefferson Academy (Louisville, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Fourth Thursday Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Extended hours, specials and more at local downtown businesses. Mark your calendars! http://www.waynesboroga.com/calendar.aspx?EID=2861

Watson Pond & Paddle Trails of George L Smith State Park Twin City, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 371 George L Smith State Park Rd, Twin City, GA

This will be a multi-day event, however, you will register for each day independently, depending upon how many days you want to participate. This paddle is part of the Park Paddlers club . The...

Thankful Thursday w/Dominique Hammons Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for a Backyard BBQ with Strolling Violinist Dominique Hammons. Dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. Show start at 7:00 pm. About this Event