Washburn, ND

Live events on the horizon in Washburn

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 5 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Washburn calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washburn:

Oliver County Fair

Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Center, ND

County fair with all the amenities, including 4-H exhibits, dinner, power pull, dance. https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/county-extension-offices/oliver-county

MCS DUAL IN THE DIRT 200

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

The very first $5,000/win Outlaw Enduro along with $2,000/win Traditional Enduro all to be run at the same time on the same surface at MCS! Get your ride ready as there is now a chance for anyone...

2021 Bison Stampede Trail Run

Center, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1403 River Road, Center, ND 58530

On Sunday, August 15, we invite you to stampede with us on a variety of backcountry runs. This year we are hosting a 5K, 10K, and 15K run!

Club Tournament

Hazen, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Hazen, ND

Save the Date for our Annual Club Tournament! Details to Follow

Christmas Walk Around and Santaland

Hazen, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 146 Main St W, Hazen, ND

Sample goodies in the stores, music on Main Street, Christmas tree lighting, santa arrives, children's activities include games and crafts.

Washburn, ND
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

