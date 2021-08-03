Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden Valley, ID

Events on the Garden Valley calendar

Posted by 
Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 5 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0bGRFsQW00

Summer Marriage Retreat

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Lowman, ID

Come join us for our summer Marriage retreat hosted by Liberty Chapel. We will be going through Couples Links by Dr. Van Epp..

Learn More

CCC-Big Data Foundation 2 Days Training in Queretaro

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzzER_0bGRFsQW00

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters have hit the ground running! Bringing country music to stages of all sizes all over Idaho and the greater northwest since 2018. The S...

Learn More

Collaborate and Learn with Other Real Estate Investors

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Are you a real estate investor who can't find deals before everybody else does or you're wanting to get started in real estate investing and don't know how to start. You're hitting the classified...

Learn More

Excel Super User 1 Day Training in Guadalajara

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction. About this event Course Overview: Take a leap forward in the way you use...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
9
Followers
171
Post
656
Views
ABOUT

With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
City
Lowman, ID
City
Garden Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Liberty Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy