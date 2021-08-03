Cancel
Kirklin, IN

What’s up Kirklin: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 5 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kirklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOyKR_0bGRFrXn00

Mobile Food Distribution in Sheridan

Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1545 W 226th St, Sheridan, IN

Mobile Food distribution available on the first Thursday of the month in Sheridan! Sponsored by Six Points Church and Gleaners for Hamilton County residents the first Thursday monthly, unless...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dBqC_0bGRFrXn00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Goldsmith, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 46045 Oberhausen

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTNyi_0bGRFrXn00

Frankfort Farmers Market

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 251 E Clinton St, Frankfort, IN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:parking lot of Ivy Tech at the intersection of State Roads 28 and 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1849Cq_0bGRFrXn00

Natürlich werde ich geheilt

Kempton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Konrad-Adenauer-Allee 75 a, 46049 Oberhausen

Eva Raths erzählt mit ausgewählten Texten und ihren Klavierkompositionen die rührende Geschichte eines mutigen Mädchens mit Leukämie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAsam_0bGRFrXn00

Reunion 2021

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

103 Cantwell Reunion Shelter 4, TPA Park Frankfort, Indiana Bring your favorite family stories and a dish to share... Call Gregg Cantwell if you have a question 3179548186

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

