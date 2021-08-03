Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, MI

Ashley calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 5 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu4fR_0bGRFqf400

Make and Take Saturday

Ovid, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 S Main St, Ovid, MI

Finally!! It's time to get crafty. Join us for Make and Take Saturday. We will have 4 projects available to complete when you stop in. (2 cards and 2 scrapbook pages.) You can do any one project...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0idl_0bGRFqf400

A Celebration of Life

Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 221 E Main St, Elsie, MI

Earl Michael "Mike" Seybert On March 14, 2021, Earl Michael "Mike" Seybert of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly due to health complications. Mike was surrounded by loving family at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHAA0_0bGRFqf400

ANTIQUES-COLLECTIBLES-TOOLS

Ovid, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Large sale with a lot of early 1900's furniture, assorted collectibles and old things. Also a nice consignment of hand and power tools.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNE3g_0bGRFqf400

Ashley Sports Boosters Bounding Bears 5K

Ashley, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Join us for a 5K run/walk to kick off the days events for our August Village Day! Registration and check-in will begin at 7:00am, and the race will begin at the Village Park on E Pine Street at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045Ha1_0bGRFqf400

Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day

Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country, with schools and public buildings closed. However, about a third of states do not observe Columbus Day - some celebrate Indigenous...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ashley Updates

Ashley Updates

Ashley, MI
10
Followers
168
Post
441
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ovid, MI
City
Ashley, MI
City
Elsie, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy