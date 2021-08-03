Ashley calendar: What's coming up

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Make and Take Saturday Ovid, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 S Main St, Ovid, MI

Finally!! It's time to get crafty. Join us for Make and Take Saturday. We will have 4 projects available to complete when you stop in. (2 cards and 2 scrapbook pages.) You can do any one project...

A Celebration of Life Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 221 E Main St, Elsie, MI

Earl Michael "Mike" Seybert On March 14, 2021, Earl Michael "Mike" Seybert of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly due to health complications. Mike was surrounded by loving family at...

ANTIQUES-COLLECTIBLES-TOOLS Ovid, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Large sale with a lot of early 1900's furniture, assorted collectibles and old things. Also a nice consignment of hand and power tools.

Ashley Sports Boosters Bounding Bears 5K Ashley, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Join us for a 5K run/walk to kick off the days events for our August Village Day! Registration and check-in will begin at 7:00am, and the race will begin at the Village Park on E Pine Street at...

Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country, with schools and public buildings closed. However, about a third of states do not observe Columbus Day - some celebrate Indigenous...