Scooba, MS

What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
 5 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scooba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbzW9_0bGRFnG700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkiHz_0bGRFnG700

Worship Night With Greg Silverman

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 8522 MS-39, Meridian, MS 39305

Join us for a night of worship with Greg Silverman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf3c1_0bGRFnG700

UWA Homecoming 2021

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 US-11, Livingston, AL

Save the date for Homecoming in Livingston! Check back often for details and schedule announcements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF9DB_0bGRFnG700

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqZwN_0bGRFnG700

Urology Health Foundation FREE Prostate Cancer Screenings

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1121 N Washington St, Livingston, AL

The Urology Health Foundation will hold free prostate cancer screenings for men 40 years of age and older from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the following health departments. No appointments are...

Comments / 0

Scooba, MS
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

