Norfork, AR

Norfork events calendar

Norfork Updates
 5 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are lining up on the Norfork calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norfork:

Breastfeeding Class

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Schliemann Center for Women Breastfeeding Class – Prenatal Session classes are held the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 pm. This is a one-time session for expectant women who are interested...

Blessing Generations - Mountain Home, AR

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3338 U.S. 62, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Blessing Generations In this 12-hour experience (usually Friday night and Saturday), Craig Hill teaches on video about the seven critical times in life that God intended us to receive blessing in order to establish identity and destiny for our lives. The teaching and small group ministry times in this weekend experience will give you great revelation about your own life, impact your relationships with your own children and provide a time where God can restore what you never received. -Friday:

Heart Healthy support group

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Heart Healthy sessions held the second Thursday of every month, 1 p.m. The group focuses on providing social and emotional support for women with heart disease, as well as education on healthy...

Getting Ahead Class

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1042 Highland Cir, Mountain Home, AR

To register for this class, please contact Kati South or Jennifer Tribble at 870-499-7565.

Franklin Transit Trio at Rapp's

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 S Baker St, Mountain Home, AR

Franklin Transit is a new group from the Branson/Springfield area. They specialize and love to play the classics, from CCR to Otis Redding, and some of their own original music with a...

Norfork, AR
With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

