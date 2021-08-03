What’s up Bingham: Local events calendar

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are lining up on the Bingham calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bingham:

Summer Après Concert Kingfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Live Music by Catchavibe and Beer with Mast Landing Brewing Company

UBM Statewide New Portland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

UBM Statewide at North New Portland, Maine, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns 50% wool/50% alpaca blend 2 ply, 4 ounces 210 yards, $13.50 skein . Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only

Greg Boardman, Steve Muise, and Elsie Gawler Solon, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Meeting House Rd, Solon, ME

Preeminent traditional and folk musicians Greg Boardman , Steve Muise and Elsie Gawler will be returning to the South Solon Meeting House on August 10, 2021 for an evening of traditional and...

Tuesday Night Group Ride Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3004 Town Line Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

The CVTNMBGR is a no drop intermediate plus mountain bike group ride. What does this mean? We ride at a moderate pace, we ride all different trail difficulties, and we always regroup throughout...