Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham, ME

What’s up Bingham: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bingham News Beat
Bingham News Beat
 5 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are lining up on the Bingham calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkBCo_0bGRFlUf00

Summer Après Concert

Kingfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Live Music by Catchavibe and Beer with Mast Landing Brewing Company

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cG7nI_0bGRFlUf00

UBM Statewide

New Portland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

UBM Statewide at North New Portland, Maine, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW1mP_0bGRFlUf00

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise

Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns 50% wool/50% alpaca blend 2 ply, 4 ounces 210 yards, $13.50 skein . Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBOan_0bGRFlUf00

Greg Boardman, Steve Muise, and Elsie Gawler

Solon, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Meeting House Rd, Solon, ME

Preeminent traditional and folk musicians Greg Boardman , Steve Muise and Elsie Gawler will be returning to the South Solon Meeting House on August 10, 2021 for an evening of traditional and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJWwZ_0bGRFlUf00

Tuesday Night Group Ride

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3004 Town Line Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

The CVTNMBGR is a no drop intermediate plus mountain bike group ride. What does this mean? We ride at a moderate pace, we ride all different trail difficulties, and we always regroup throughout...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bingham News Beat

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
12
Followers
164
Post
449
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bingham, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Carrabassett Valley, ME
City
Solon, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Ubm Statewide#Cvtnmbgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy