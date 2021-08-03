Live events coming up in Hoxie

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are coming to Hoxie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

Let's Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop Quinter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Main St, Quinter, KS

Lets Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop . Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Gove., Lets get digging beginner genealogy workshop

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

Thomas County Coalition Meeting Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us either in person or via Zoom for our monthly Thomas County Coalition meetings. Scroll to learn more

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

The New RoadWorks Show Truck Is Coming To Truck Town! Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 105 W W Horton Ave, Colby, KS

Come see the NEW RoadWorks show truck Night Moves! Decked out with all the new RoadWorks products, this truck does not disappoint!!! While you're here - shop some exclusive sales on RoadWorks...