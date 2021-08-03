Cancel
Hoxie, KS

Live events coming up in Hoxie

Posted by 
Hoxie News Flash
Hoxie News Flash
 5 days ago

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are coming to Hoxie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGJUt_0bGRFkbw00

Let's Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop

Quinter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Main St, Quinter, KS

Lets Get Digging Beginner Genealogy Workshop . Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Gove., Lets get digging beginner genealogy workshop

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9Ms7_0bGRFkbw00

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzI6N_0bGRFkbw00

Thomas County Coalition Meeting

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us either in person or via Zoom for our monthly Thomas County Coalition meetings. Scroll to learn more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ada4r_0bGRFkbw00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT

Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z39PM_0bGRFkbw00

The New RoadWorks Show Truck Is Coming To Truck Town!

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 105 W W Horton Ave, Colby, KS

Come see the NEW RoadWorks show truck Night Moves! Decked out with all the new RoadWorks products, this truck does not disappoint!!! While you're here - shop some exclusive sales on RoadWorks...

Learn More

Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie, KS
5
Followers
148
Post
338
Views
With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

