Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton events coming up

Posted by 
Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 5 days ago

(FORT BENTON, MT) Live events are coming to Fort Benton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Benton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5wnE_0bGRFjjD00

1st Annual Fort Benton Summer Olympics

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1820 Washington St, Fort Benton, MT

Jim Taylor Motors is proud to announce and host the 1st annual Fort Benton Summer Olympics! The event will be located at the Fort Benton High School football field. Pre Registration Link...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHvGP_0bGRFjjD00

Revive Fort Benton

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Three day river trip by Missouri River Outfitters, stay at the historic Grand Union, catered field meals by local businesses (BSocial, Wake Cup Coffeehouse - the Public House, the Clubhouse...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxEB8_0bGRFjjD00

SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIOP

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

2020 SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY AUGUST 29TH OPEN TO ALL MEMBERS, PUNCH CARD HOLDERS, LEAGUE PLAYERS DIVISIONS FOR WOMEN AND MEN OPEN, JUNIORS (18-), SENIORS (55+), SUPER SENIORS (70+) $10.00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wF7TC_0bGRFjjD00

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

It's time again for a Blood Drive! The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood at the moment, it's as important as ever to sign up today and save a life. Location: Montana Agricultural...

Learn More

"Moon" Light Madness

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

"Moon" Light Madness is on Facebook. To connect with "Moon" Light Madness, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

