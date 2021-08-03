Fort Benton events coming up

(FORT BENTON, MT) Live events are coming to Fort Benton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Benton:

1st Annual Fort Benton Summer Olympics Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1820 Washington St, Fort Benton, MT

Jim Taylor Motors is proud to announce and host the 1st annual Fort Benton Summer Olympics! The event will be located at the Fort Benton High School football field. Pre Registration Link...

Revive Fort Benton Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Three day river trip by Missouri River Outfitters, stay at the historic Grand Union, catered field meals by local businesses (BSocial, Wake Cup Coffeehouse - the Public House, the Clubhouse...

SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIOP Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

2020 SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY AUGUST 29TH OPEN TO ALL MEMBERS, PUNCH CARD HOLDERS, LEAGUE PLAYERS DIVISIONS FOR WOMEN AND MEN OPEN, JUNIORS (18-), SENIORS (55+), SUPER SENIORS (70+) $10.00...

American Red Cross Blood Drive Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

It's time again for a Blood Drive! The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood at the moment, it's as important as ever to sign up today and save a life. Location: Montana Agricultural...

"Moon" Light Madness Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

