Hettinger, ND

Hettinger calendar: What's coming up

Hettinger Digest
 5 days ago

(HETTINGER, ND) Hettinger is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hettinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZZ4s_0bGRFhxl00

Here We Grow Again Daycare Olympics

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Here We Grow Again Daycare Olympics at Bowman, North Dakota, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yncx_0bGRFhxl00

Bowman - NWLA Summer Education Tour

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 207 US-12, Bowman, ND

Please join us next week in Bowman - Bowman Lodge & Convention Center, Dakota Room! Topics of Discussion ● Landowner rights in pore space (including updates on and discussion of pore space...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8dIF_0bGRFhxl00

CML (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hettinger/Scranton

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 8th St S, Hettinger, ND

The Hettinger/Scranton (Hettinger, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aEdh_0bGRFhxl00

Thunderhawk Wide Open

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpXwC_0bGRFhxl00

Funeral service

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 511 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Here is Kenneth Krisle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

