Hettinger calendar: What's coming up

(HETTINGER, ND) Hettinger is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hettinger:

Here We Grow Again Daycare Olympics Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Here We Grow Again Daycare Olympics at Bowman, North Dakota, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Bowman - NWLA Summer Education Tour Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 207 US-12, Bowman, ND

Please join us next week in Bowman - Bowman Lodge & Convention Center, Dakota Room! Topics of Discussion ● Landowner rights in pore space (including updates on and discussion of pore space...

CML (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hettinger/Scranton Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 8th St S, Hettinger, ND

The Hettinger/Scranton (Hettinger, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Thunderhawk Wide Open Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

Funeral service Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 511 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Here is Kenneth Krisle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...