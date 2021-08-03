Cancel
Fullerton, NE

Fullerton events coming up

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fullerton:

Genoa Medical Facilities End of Summer Bash

Genoa, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Come enjoy a fun day with friends or the whole family! Beer Garden and Drink Station available all day! Cornhole Team Tournament $30 to pre-register $40 day of event Cornhole Singles...

County Kid's Pet Show

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE

County Kid's Pet Show 2:00 p.m. Indoor Arena -Any child may bring any pet to the show. -Pets must be taken home immediately after the show. -Any hoofed animals will be in the arena with a parent...

Kids Coin/Candy Toss

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE

It's our Kids Coin/Candy Toss featuring IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Hobby Stocks. All kids can take part in our coin/candy toss on the front stretch. Adult...

Trails Open to Jeeps (no hiking)

Fullerton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1025 P322 Rd, Fullerton, NE

Trails open to Jeeps and other short wheel based vehicles (Weather Permitting) Closed for hiking Saturday September 18, 2021 9 AM - 6 PM Sunday September 19, 2021 9 AM - 3 PM (MUST BE CHECKED IN...

Duncan's 150th Celebration

Duncan, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

There's no party like a Duncan party! You won't want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of this lively little village. Concerts, food, beverages, exhibits, tours and so much more will...

ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

