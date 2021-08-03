Ness City events coming up

(NESS CITY, KS) Ness City has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Ness City area:

The Dysart Family La Crosse, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: E, KS-4, La Crosse, KS

With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.

Follow the Star Community Christmas Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

The Christmas season in Ellis will start with the Follow The Star to Ellis Christmas Celebration. Vendors will be set up at the Old High School. Crafts, Food and other booths will be there. The...

Horse Shoe Tournament with Friends of HorseThief Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

3rd of 3 Friends of HorseThief Horse Shoe Trilogy SIGN UP BEGINS AT THE HTR HORSESHOE PITS AT 10 AM. PLAY BEGINS AT 11 AM.

HTR Monthly August Meeting Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

The regular monthly meeting for the HTR board will be held on August 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the HTR Lodge. This is an open meeting; anyone is welcome to attend; however...