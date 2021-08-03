Cancel
Ness City, KS

Ness City events coming up

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 5 days ago

(NESS CITY, KS) Ness City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ness City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXlwS_0bGRFfCJ00

The Dysart Family

La Crosse, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: E, KS-4, La Crosse, KS

With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GLAL_0bGRFfCJ00

Follow the Star Community Christmas

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

The Christmas season in Ellis will start with the Follow The Star to Ellis Christmas Celebration. Vendors will be set up at the Old High School. Crafts, Food and other booths will be there. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui1Qm_0bGRFfCJ00

Horse Shoe Tournament with Friends of HorseThief

Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

3rd of 3 Friends of HorseThief Horse Shoe Trilogy SIGN UP BEGINS AT THE HTR HORSESHOE PITS AT 10 AM. PLAY BEGINS AT 11 AM.

HTR Monthly August Meeting

Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

The regular monthly meeting for the HTR board will be held on August 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the HTR Lodge. This is an open meeting; anyone is welcome to attend; however...

Ness City, KS
With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

