Leakey calendar: Coming events

(LEAKEY, TX) Live events are coming to Leakey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leakey:

Clay Hollis at Crider's Rodeo in Hunt, Texas Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2310 TX-39, Hunt, TX

HUNT, TX! We will see you on August 14th. Come on out for a good time!

Billie Jo Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1634 TX-39, Hunt, TX

GILI RETREAT: Global Innovation Through Local Implementation Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 289 Co Rd 348, Concan, TX

Welcome to the 5th Annual GILI Conference! GILI is an immersive 5-day training in a retreat like setting. Secluded in the heart of the Texas Hill Country on the Frio River. Together, we will...

Fall on the Frio 2021 Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1996 Co Rd 348, Concan, TX

Fall on the Frio 2021 Proceeds to benefit Gear Up for Game Wardens Champions Barbecue Alliance Sanctioned Event Brisket - Pork Ribs - Pork - Chicken $4,000 Payout Jackpots: Salsa, Margaritas...

Summerfest 2021 Tarpley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 12125 Farm to Market Rd 470, Tarpley, TX

Tarpley Retreat Center, 12125 Ranch Road 470, Tarpley, TX 78883 US - Friday, Aug 6, 2021 9:00 AM - Sunday, Aug 8, 2021 5:00 PM CDT