Newcomb, NM

Newcomb events coming up

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 5 days ago

(NEWCOMB, NM) Live events are lining up on the Newcomb calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newcomb area:

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi

Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 7p.

Shiprock Triathlon Festival 2021

Shiprock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: US-64, Shiprock, NM

The Shiprock Triathlon Festival 2021 is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: Shiprock Triathlon Festival Kids, Shiprock Triathlon Festival Sprint, Shiprock Triathlon...

Asaayi Bike Race

Navajo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Welcome to the Asaayi Bike Race! REGISTRATION – Online registration ($40 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under) is now open. The registration fee includes professional timing, a performance...

