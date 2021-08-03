Ferron calendar: What's coming up

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ferron area:

Horsemanship 2 Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: Ephraim, UT

Horsemanship 2 span Aug 01 - Aug 07 span Ages 12-99 span

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.

Planetarium Show: Phantom of the Universe (7:00) Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah. Come see what constellations are visible this season.

2021 Spring City Bluegrass & Folk Festival Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come enjoy good food and good music! August 6-7, 2021 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Graveside Service Huntington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 620 N Main St, Huntington, UT

Sue Ann Ferran Sue Ann Cox Ammons Ferran Sue Passed away in the care of Castle View Hospital on June 14th, 2021. She was born in Oakland Bay California on September 6th, 1940, to Dorothy L. Long...