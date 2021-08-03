Cancel
Ferron, UT

Ferron calendar: What's coming up

Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ferron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKg7s_0bGRFcY800

Horsemanship 2

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: Ephraim, UT

Horsemanship 2 span Aug 01 - Aug 07 span Ages 12-99 span

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvNx1_0bGRFcY800

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oil7e_0bGRFcY800

Planetarium Show: Phantom of the Universe (7:00)

Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah.  Come see what constellations are visible this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVkeN_0bGRFcY800

2021 Spring City Bluegrass & Folk Festival

Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come enjoy good food and good music! August 6-7, 2021 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd5lw_0bGRFcY800

Graveside Service

Huntington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 620 N Main St, Huntington, UT

Sue Ann Ferran Sue Ann Cox Ammons Ferran Sue Passed away in the care of Castle View Hospital on June 14th, 2021. She was born in Oakland Bay California on September 6th, 1940, to Dorothy L. Long...

Ferron, UT
With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

