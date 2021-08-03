Ferron calendar: What's coming up
(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.
These events are coming up in the Ferron area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM
Address: Ephraim, UT
Horsemanship 2 span Aug 01 - Aug 07 span Ages 12-99 span
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:55 PM
Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627
Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah. Come see what constellations are visible this season.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Come enjoy good food and good music! August 6-7, 2021 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 620 N Main St, Huntington, UT
Sue Ann Ferran Sue Ann Cox Ammons Ferran Sue Passed away in the care of Castle View Hospital on June 14th, 2021. She was born in Oakland Bay California on September 6th, 1940, to Dorothy L. Long...
