Wells, NV

Live events on the horizon in Wells

Wells Voice
 5 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Wells calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Writing Development in Preschool Children

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Railroad, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn the development of writing in preschool children.

Developmentally Appropriate Practice

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will gain an understanding of the stages of development in children

Circle Time

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time

Circulating and Teaching

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

