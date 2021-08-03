Kinsley events coming up

Cancel
 5 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kinsley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kinsley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gm8az_0bGRFYy600

Labor Day Weekend Military Living History

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1767 KS-156, Larned, KS

Fort Larned will be abuzz with activity as park staff and volunteers portray the living fort as it was in the 1860s and 1870s. Watch soldiers perform rifle and cannon demonstrations, blacksmiths...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVwz3_0bGRFYy600

Come Play

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Toles Ave, Larned, KS

come see live WWX action Kongo Kong v Kluck the Clown,Killer Karl, Drasek, The Misfit and many more.... and in the Main Event Bones v Flex for the WWX World Heavyweight Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eazO9_0bGRFYy600

Annual Cash Giveaway 2021

Spearville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Tickets are $125.00 Which gets two people in for a meal and drinks all night. Prizes are as follows: 1st- $10,000, 2nd- $2,000 3rd- $1,000 Doors will open at 5:00 PM. 30 minutes after the giveaway...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BgBv_0bGRFYy600

OPEN HOUSE

Kinsley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come meet and welcome your local Agent and Sales Associate! Enjoy some BBQ from our local BBQ truck Floyd's Smoke Shack along with activities and giveaways!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn8Cg_0bGRFYy600

Walter S. Chears Post 106 Members Monthly Meeting

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 Broadway St, Larned, KS

Members and prospective members, join us for our monthly meeting as we continue to work on the new fiscal years membership renewal, prepare for 9/11 ceremonies and 7th District Homecoming! Do not...

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

