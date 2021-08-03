Kinsley events coming up

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kinsley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kinsley:

Labor Day Weekend Military Living History Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1767 KS-156, Larned, KS

Fort Larned will be abuzz with activity as park staff and volunteers portray the living fort as it was in the 1860s and 1870s. Watch soldiers perform rifle and cannon demonstrations, blacksmiths...

Come Play Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Toles Ave, Larned, KS

come see live WWX action Kongo Kong v Kluck the Clown,Killer Karl, Drasek, The Misfit and many more.... and in the Main Event Bones v Flex for the WWX World Heavyweight Championship

Annual Cash Giveaway 2021 Spearville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Tickets are $125.00 Which gets two people in for a meal and drinks all night. Prizes are as follows: 1st- $10,000, 2nd- $2,000 3rd- $1,000 Doors will open at 5:00 PM. 30 minutes after the giveaway...

OPEN HOUSE Kinsley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come meet and welcome your local Agent and Sales Associate! Enjoy some BBQ from our local BBQ truck Floyd's Smoke Shack along with activities and giveaways!!

Walter S. Chears Post 106 Members Monthly Meeting Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 Broadway St, Larned, KS

Members and prospective members, join us for our monthly meeting as we continue to work on the new fiscal years membership renewal, prepare for 9/11 ceremonies and 7th District Homecoming! Do not...