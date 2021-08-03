Cancel
Linton, ND

Linton events calendar

Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 5 days ago

(LINTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Linton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCZxT_0bGRFTYT00

Monument Open House

Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 2nd St SE, Linton, ND

Permanent memorialization pays tribute to a life lived, and it also helps provide a source of connection and comfort for loved ones throughout the years. Join us at our open house to view the many...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDYS7_0bGRFTYT00

Chicks with Hits — Acoustic with Terri Clark, Pam Tillis & Suzy Bogguss

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, October 9, 2021 • 7:30pm\nThe trio that make up Chicks with Hits bring decades of chart-topping hits to this unplugged country concert! You’ll hear all your 90s country favorites from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5yad_0bGRFTYT00

Outdoor Painting Class on the Homestead

Strasburg, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 845 88th St SE, Strasburg, ND

Learn basic acrylic painting techniques and create a scene to take home!

Wounded Knee Memorial Run

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

The 12th Annual Wounded Knee Memorial Run will be held on Friday, August 6th – Saturday, August 7th, 2021 in Ft. Yates, North Dakota. This Ft. Yates motorcycle event is held at Prairie Knights...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmZcb_0bGRFTYT00

Elementary Football

Linton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd St NE, Linton, ND

Elementary football gear handout and first practice will be Monday, August 16th at 4:00 p.m. All practices will be at 4:00 p.m.

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

