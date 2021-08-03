Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Live events Parsonsfield — what’s coming up

Parsonsfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

Libby and Son U-picks with the Two Tones!

Limerick, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 86 Sawyer Mountain Rd, Limerick, ME

Mike and Paul return to Maine's best fruit orchard to rock out some acoustic tunes! Weather/fruit ripening permitting.

Group Energy Meditation w/ Jen Bonnett

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

You're invited to a guided experience where you engage your imagination, body, and connection to Spirit to receive guidance. You'll be led through a journey meditation that will arise...

Instrument Petting Zoo with Sharon Novak

Effingham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 Town House Rd, Effingham, NH

Sharon Novak, singer/songwriter of music for young people, and an instructor at Mountain Top Music Center, presents a program of interactive songs about animals. She’ll bring ukuleles, guitars and...

Caring For Your Newborn

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The Caring For Your Newborn class is a great, interactive way to learn the basics of infant care. Topics include feeding methods, sleep patterns, diapering, and more. We use a variety of teaching...

Power Yoga- Saturday’s @ 5:30 pm

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

Power Yoga blends vinyasa & strength building yoga styles to increase functional flexibility, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular endurance through seated, standing & balancing poses; as...

Learn More

