Live events Parsonsfield — what’s coming up
(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 86 Sawyer Mountain Rd, Limerick, ME
Mike and Paul return to Maine's best fruit orchard to rock out some acoustic tunes! Weather/fruit ripening permitting.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME
You're invited to a guided experience where you engage your imagination, body, and connection to Spirit to receive guidance. You'll be led through a journey meditation that will arise...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 30 Town House Rd, Effingham, NH
Sharon Novak, singer/songwriter of music for young people, and an instructor at Mountain Top Music Center, presents a program of interactive songs about animals. She’ll bring ukuleles, guitars and...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM
The Caring For Your Newborn class is a great, interactive way to learn the basics of infant care. Topics include feeding methods, sleep patterns, diapering, and more. We use a variety of teaching...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME
Power Yoga blends vinyasa & strength building yoga styles to increase functional flexibility, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular endurance through seated, standing & balancing poses; as...
