Port Leyden events calendar

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Port Leyden area:

Peak to Brew Relay Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4173 W Rd, Turin, NY

August 14, 2021 6:00 am - 8:00 pm Find out more on https://runsignup.com/P2BADK ! This relay starts at Snow Ridge here in Lewis County and ends at Woodland Farm Brewery in Mohawk Valley. The PEAK...

Dexter Downsizing Auction. Dexter, New York NY Constableville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3132 Main St, Constableville, NY

This Auction includes Antiques, Household Items, Collectibles, Hand and Power Tools, a John Deere Lawn Tractor w/ Snowblower, Two Muzzleloaders, Furniture and Much More!

Mind~Body~Soul Adult Summer Camp Retreat Greig, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7955 Brantingham Rd, Greig, NY

This retreat is for anyone 18 years old and older that are new or experienced in practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga, aromatherapy with essential oils, and holistic self-care practices. The...

Our Common Roots live at 3 Willows Event Center Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3950 NY-12, Lyons Falls, NY

Join us to experience some of the first live music in the new 3 Willows Event Center, at Boondocks in Lyon's Falls NY! The fine folks who created this space had to put everything on hold for...

Summer Reading Zoo New York Visit Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 3918 High St, Lyons Falls, NY

Join us outside on the Lyons Falls Library lawn for a family-friendly wildlife class hosted by Zoo New York of Watertown. This class includes a visit from live animal ambassadors and is limited to...