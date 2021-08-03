Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden events calendar

Port Leyden News Watch
(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Port Leyden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6Izz_0bGRFOO400

Peak to Brew Relay

Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4173 W Rd, Turin, NY

August 14, 2021 6:00 am - 8:00 pm Find out more on https://runsignup.com/P2BADK ! This relay starts at Snow Ridge here in Lewis County and ends at Woodland Farm Brewery in Mohawk Valley. The PEAK...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDRaA_0bGRFOO400

Dexter Downsizing Auction. Dexter, New York NY

Constableville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3132 Main St, Constableville, NY

This Auction includes Antiques, Household Items, Collectibles, Hand and Power Tools, a John Deere Lawn Tractor w/ Snowblower, Two Muzzleloaders, Furniture and Much More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsyI7_0bGRFOO400

Mind~Body~Soul Adult Summer Camp Retreat

Greig, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7955 Brantingham Rd, Greig, NY

This retreat is for anyone 18 years old and older that are new or experienced in practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga, aromatherapy with essential oils, and holistic self-care practices. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IfjS_0bGRFOO400

Our Common Roots live at 3 Willows Event Center

Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3950 NY-12, Lyons Falls, NY

Join us to experience some of the first live music in the new 3 Willows Event Center, at Boondocks in Lyon's Falls NY! The fine folks who created this space had to put everything on hold for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnRmb_0bGRFOO400

Summer Reading Zoo New York Visit

Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 3918 High St, Lyons Falls, NY

Join us outside on the Lyons Falls Library lawn for a family-friendly wildlife class hosted by Zoo New York of Watertown. This class includes a visit from live animal ambassadors and is limited to...

