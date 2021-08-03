Cancel
Arkdale, WI

Live events coming up in Arkdale

Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 5 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Live events are coming to Arkdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arkdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZssFc_0bGRFJyR00

Big Flats VFD Annual Picnic and Raffle

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1104 County Rd C, Arkdale, WI

Big Flats VFD Annual Picnic and Raffle at Bigflats FIRE and Rescue DEPT., 1104 CR-C, Arkdale, WI 54613, Arkdale, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv1hM_0bGRFJyR00

Wacky Golf #2

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

All campers welcome both daily and seasonal. $5 fee/ 100% payout.

Learn More

Pool Party

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Music, games, and prizes at the pool with Viking DJ entertainment Sat. 1PM You may also like the following events from Pineland Camping Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRsAc_0bGRFJyR00

SUPERTUESDAY at the Quincy Fire Department Dance

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2230 Town Rd, Friendship, WI

We love our fans A LOT, but we love our volunteer fire departments even more for everything they do for our communities. Help us... help them, raise funds to help... YOU!! $10 entry fee. We hope...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umUOl_0bGRFJyR00

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI

Come out for some great food, music, and fun You may also like the following events from Gripping Sanity

Learn More

