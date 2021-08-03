Live events coming up in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Live events are coming to Arkdale.

Big Flats VFD Annual Picnic and Raffle Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1104 County Rd C, Arkdale, WI

Big Flats VFD Annual Picnic and Raffle at Bigflats FIRE and Rescue DEPT., 1104 CR-C, Arkdale, WI 54613, Arkdale, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Wacky Golf #2 Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

All campers welcome both daily and seasonal. $5 fee/ 100% payout.

Pool Party Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Music, games, and prizes at the pool with Viking DJ entertainment Sat. 1PM

SUPERTUESDAY at the Quincy Fire Department Dance Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2230 Town Rd, Friendship, WI

We love our fans A LOT, but we love our volunteer fire departments even more for everything they do for our communities. Help us... help them, raise funds to help... YOU!! $10 entry fee. We hope...

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI

Come out for some great food, music, and fun