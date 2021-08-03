Events on the Fairfield calendar

Cancel
Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hhv9u_0bGRFFRX00

Great Falls Voyagers vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1015 25th St N, Great Falls, MT

Baseball tickets at Centene Stadium are starting as low as $21.00 for upper-level seats and seats in the outfield. Seats located behind home plate or by the dugouts will have a higher price point...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsQAX_0bGRFFRX00

2021 Fall Round-Up

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Fox Farm Road, Great Falls, MT 59404

Online Registration for the Area 40 Fall Roundup will open on August 1st. This year’s Fall Roundup will be Nov. 5th – 7th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISQim_0bGRFFRX00

Summer Reading Program

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 17 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us at Choteau City Park on Thursday's at 2 pm for stories, games, and prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW0Fq_0bGRFFRX00

Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Visitors Center parking lot, North Main Avenue and 8th Street North West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZpYF_0bGRFFRX00

HUTTERITE CONFERENCE — GTCC

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1005 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

HUTTERITE CONFERENCE SPONSORED BY: Golden Triangle Curriculum Cooperative & Montana North Central Educational Service Region NO COST TO ATTEND Registration Email: alyssac@gtccmt.org JOIN US FOR A...

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

