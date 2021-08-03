Events on the Fairfield calendar

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

Great Falls Voyagers vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1015 25th St N, Great Falls, MT

Baseball tickets at Centene Stadium are starting as low as $21.00 for upper-level seats and seats in the outfield. Seats located behind home plate or by the dugouts will have a higher price point...

2021 Fall Round-Up Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Fox Farm Road, Great Falls, MT 59404

Online Registration for the Area 40 Fall Roundup will open on August 1st. This year’s Fall Roundup will be Nov. 5th – 7th.

Summer Reading Program Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 17 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us at Choteau City Park on Thursday's at 2 pm for stories, games, and prizes.

Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Visitors Center parking lot, North Main Avenue and 8th Street North West

HUTTERITE CONFERENCE — GTCC Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1005 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

HUTTERITE CONFERENCE SPONSORED BY: Golden Triangle Curriculum Cooperative & Montana North Central Educational Service Region NO COST TO ATTEND Registration Email: alyssac@gtccmt.org JOIN US FOR A...