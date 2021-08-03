Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Wells, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Indian Wells

Posted by 
Indian Wells News Alert
Indian Wells News Alert
 5 days ago

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) Live events are coming to Indian Wells.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vTDl_0bGRF8Lh00

Annual Holiday Showcase

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 714 Elkdom Ave, Holbrook, AZ

Entertainment and local business, organizations and individual vendors welcome. Door prizes from community businesses. 6:00 to 9:00pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrP82_0bGRF8Lh00

Gymkhana

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Books open @ 5:00pm Time Only Barrels 5:00 - 5:45pm Books close @ 5:45pm Events- Barrels, Big T and Straight Poles. Jackpot: Scramble Find event patterns at https://www.littlecoloradohorsemen.com/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukaYa_0bGRF8Lh00

Native American Art Auction

Ganado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Ganado, AZ

400 plus items including weavings, Katsina dolls, pottery, paintings, baskets. Preview 9-11 AM, auction at noon. Also outdoor market.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Indian Wells News Alert

Indian Wells News Alert

Indian Wells, AZ
83
Followers
116
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Wells News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ganado, AZ
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Indian Wells, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Az Entertainment#Az Books#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy