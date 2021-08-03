Live events on the horizon in Indian Wells
(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) Live events are coming to Indian Wells.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Wells:
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 714 Elkdom Ave, Holbrook, AZ
Entertainment and local business, organizations and individual vendors welcome. Door prizes from community businesses. 6:00 to 9:00pm.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ
Books open @ 5:00pm Time Only Barrels 5:00 - 5:45pm Books close @ 5:45pm Events- Barrels, Big T and Straight Poles. Jackpot: Scramble Find event patterns at https://www.littlecoloradohorsemen.com/
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Ganado, AZ
400 plus items including weavings, Katsina dolls, pottery, paintings, baskets. Preview 9-11 AM, auction at noon. Also outdoor market.
