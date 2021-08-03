Cancel
Mountainair, NM

What’s up Mountainair: Local events calendar

Mountainair News Watch
 5 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

Orderfiller Hiring Event

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 Los Morros Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084 Career Event! Hiring Immediately! Event Details Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021 Location: Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084, 670 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM...

Bosque Farms Growers Market

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

Eternal Patrol: America’s Lost Submarines

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Valencia County historian John Taylor will discuss a brief history of submarines, with a focus on the 52 submarines that were lost during World War II.

Hiring Event Food Sample Salesperson: Immediate Offers; Apply To Attend

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Job Fair: Part Time Event Specialist - Hiring Immediately! Apply today and join us on Thursday, August 5 from 11AM - 3PM at Costco in A lbuquerque, NM for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire...

World War II and New Mexico

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Valencia County historians and authors Richard Melzer and John Taylor will present highlights from their new book, "New Mexico in World War II," including discussions of the Bataan Death March...

Learn More

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

