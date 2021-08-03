Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Woman, juvenile fleeing gunfire leads to crash in Kansas City

By Katharine Finnerty
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhhGG_0bGRF5hW00

Shortly after 10 a.m., Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were asked to respond to Truman Road and Bennington Avenue on a shots fired call.

While officers were responding, emergency dispatchers received an additional call about a crash at that same location.

When police arrived on the scene, they located two cars that had been involved in the crash, according to KCPD spokesperson, Officer Donna Drake.

One of the cars, occupied by a woman and a juvenile, was noted to have bullet holes on the car. The woman and juvenile were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The second car was occupied by two adults. Both of those adults were critically injured in the crash and police said they were not involved in the original shooting incident.

Police said the woman in one of the cars told officers she was being shot at and was attempting to flee the area when she crashed.

After working with witnesses, police went to a nearby townhome, where they located two people potentially wanted in connection to the shooting. Those two people exited the residence.

Police are looking for additional suspects and have called in additional resources to townhomes in the 2100 block of Park Tower Drive due to the possibility of more people being inside.

Around 3 p.m., KCPD officers entered the townhome, and they did not find any additional people inside.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy