Woman, juvenile fleeing gunfire leads to crash in Kansas City

Shortly after 10 a.m., Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were asked to respond to Truman Road and Bennington Avenue on a shots fired call.

While officers were responding, emergency dispatchers received an additional call about a crash at that same location.

When police arrived on the scene, they located two cars that had been involved in the crash, according to KCPD spokesperson, Officer Donna Drake.

One of the cars, occupied by a woman and a juvenile, was noted to have bullet holes on the car. The woman and juvenile were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The second car was occupied by two adults. Both of those adults were critically injured in the crash and police said they were not involved in the original shooting incident.

Police said the woman in one of the cars told officers she was being shot at and was attempting to flee the area when she crashed.

After working with witnesses, police went to a nearby townhome, where they located two people potentially wanted in connection to the shooting. Those two people exited the residence.

Police are looking for additional suspects and have called in additional resources to townhomes in the 2100 block of Park Tower Drive due to the possibility of more people being inside.

Around 3 p.m., KCPD officers entered the townhome, and they did not find any additional people inside.

