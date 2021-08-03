Cancel
Ellendale, ND

Ellendale calendar: Events coming up

Ellendale Today
 5 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Ellendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellendale:

Battlefield Commemorative Program

Kulm, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7310 86th St SE, Kulm, ND

Whitestone Hill Battlefield afternoon public program. The battle between the Dakota Sioux under Chief Two Bears and civil war volunteer soldiers from Iowa and Nebraska, September 3, 1863.

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and OpenHouse

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Talk Saves Lives: An Intro to Suicide Prevention

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 215 4th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight...

College Days

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 6th Ave S, Ellendale, ND

College Days gives you a complete look into life at Trinity Bible College and Graduate School! Register at: www.trinitybiblecollege.edu/collegedays This event is for grade 10-12 students and their...

Hole-In-One Foundation Golf Event

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Find the details of golf tournaments in Oakes. Charity events, golf summer camps in Oakes, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Oakes

ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

