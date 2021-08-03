Cancel
Griswold, IA

Griswold events coming soon

Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 5 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griswold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wefmi_0bGRF0Ht00

Covid-19 Vaccination Walk In Clinic

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1408 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Cass County Public Health will be hosting a FREE walk in clinic for Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments needed -- just stop by. This vaccine is free and available to anyone 18+. One shot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWKqg_0bGRF0Ht00

Farmland Leasing Meeting in Atlantic on August 12th

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 805 W 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Atlantic– The Cass County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host their annual Farmland Leasing Arrangements meeting on Thursday, August 12th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The me…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7hF7_0bGRF0Ht00

Siblings Class

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1501 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Expecting moms and dads with young children are invited to participate in a Siblings Class at Cass Health on Tuesday, August 10th at 7 pm. The Siblings Class is a free class that will be held...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C33aM_0bGRF0Ht00

Keegan Auction

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

*LARGE AUCTION* VICTORIAN, ANTIQUE & VINTAGE FURNITURE, COLLECTIBLES & HOUSEHOLD *WE WILL BE RUNNING 2 SALE RINGS* (Bring a Friend) Auction Items from “Joe B. Mewhirter Estate” (Kerry and Kim...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aid0l_0bGRF0Ht00

Classroom Kit Event For Teachers

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1510 E 7th St, Atlantic, IA

We are excited to do this event again this year. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU SHOW UP: You must sign up for a time slot on the following link...

Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

