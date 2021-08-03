Griswold events coming soon

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griswold:

Covid-19 Vaccination Walk In Clinic Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1408 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Cass County Public Health will be hosting a FREE walk in clinic for Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments needed -- just stop by. This vaccine is free and available to anyone 18+. One shot...

Farmland Leasing Meeting in Atlantic on August 12th Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 805 W 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Atlantic– The Cass County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host their annual Farmland Leasing Arrangements meeting on Thursday, August 12th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The me…

Siblings Class Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1501 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA

Expecting moms and dads with young children are invited to participate in a Siblings Class at Cass Health on Tuesday, August 10th at 7 pm. The Siblings Class is a free class that will be held...

Keegan Auction Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

*LARGE AUCTION* VICTORIAN, ANTIQUE & VINTAGE FURNITURE, COLLECTIBLES & HOUSEHOLD *WE WILL BE RUNNING 2 SALE RINGS* (Bring a Friend) Auction Items from “Joe B. Mewhirter Estate” (Kerry and Kim...

Classroom Kit Event For Teachers Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1510 E 7th St, Atlantic, IA

We are excited to do this event again this year. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU SHOW UP: You must sign up for a time slot on the following link...