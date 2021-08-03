Live events on the horizon in Clark

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clark:

Haybuster 106 Rock Rake/Picker Bancroft, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Haybuster 106 Rock Rake/Picker, Hydraulic Drive; Pin Hitch; Hydraulic Dump; 11L 15 Tires, SN: 73261

Household House and Real estate Vienna, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Household House and Real estate by Lorenzen Auction is coming to Vienna SD. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

30th Clark Potato Days Car Show Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

30th Annual Car Show Downtown Clark, SD. 20 classes of cars with several awards also additional specialty awards. Special Concert featuring The Holy Rocka Rollaz. Average attendance is about 150...

2021 Antique Tractor Pull Bryant, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Our annual tractor pull is set for August 21st, 2021, starting at 11:00, located on Laube’s farm, 1 mile north of the swimming pool in Bryant. Free admission!!! Come thirsty and hungry. We’ll be...