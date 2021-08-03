Cancel
Clark, SD

Live events on the horizon in Clark

Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTFdj_0bGREziE00

Haybuster 106 Rock Rake/Picker

Bancroft, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Haybuster 106 Rock Rake/Picker, Hydraulic Drive; Pin Hitch; Hydraulic Dump; 11L 15 Tires, SN: 73261

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNqzW_0bGREziE00

Household House and Real estate

Vienna, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Household House and Real estate by Lorenzen Auction is coming to Vienna SD. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoC7S_0bGREziE00

Menopause The Musical

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2TCW_0bGREziE00

30th Clark Potato Days Car Show

Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

30th Annual Car Show Downtown Clark, SD. 20 classes of cars with several awards also additional specialty awards. Special Concert featuring The Holy Rocka Rollaz. Average attendance is about 150...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5zZa_0bGREziE00

2021 Antique Tractor Pull

Bryant, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Our annual tractor pull is set for August 21st, 2021, starting at 11:00, located on Laube's farm, 1 mile north of the swimming pool in Bryant. Free admission!!! Come thirsty and hungry. We'll be...

Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

